Former Trump advisor HR McMaster: Putin 'is in real trouble'

Appearing on CBS on Monday morning, former Donald Trump National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that the invasion of Unkraine has been a disaster for Russia and Vladimir Putin and that some of the Kremlin's recent moves are signs of desperation.

The retired lieutenant general, who recently signed onto CBS as a foreign policy and national security contributor, claimed an attack aimed at disrupting supply lines, along with missiles hitting a Ukrainian military base less than 15 miles from the border with Poland, are indicative of what could be coming as the invasion drags on.

"What you're seeing is that Russia is really getting desperate — not only with this action to try to interdict the supply routes, but also with trying to lay the groundwork for, maybe, the use of chemical weapons, which is concerning," he explained.

He added that Russia's demand at the U.N. to "discuss what it called "the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine," is a clue that the country's leadership knows events in Ukraine are not going their way.

"This is a real sign of weakness. I think Russia — and Putin, in particular — is in real trouble," McMaster suggested.

McMaster's comments fall in line with those of retired General David Petraeus who told CNN on Monday morning that circumstances in Moscow are about to become even bleaker, with Petraeus stating, "As this continues, again, the pressure on Putin is going to build. he will not show it. he's going to try to appear to dismiss it and so forth, but I think that's a reality that he's going to have to confront."

Watch below:

Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. response www.youtube.com





