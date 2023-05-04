Former Trump lawyer says Trump's senior advisers are 'terrified' of DeSantis
Jenna Ellis speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women's Leadership Summit in 2021. (Gage Skidmore)

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis says some of the people advising Donald Trump are "terrified" of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launching a 2024 bid for the White House, Newsweek reported.

"The fact that Governor DeSantis, who is not a presidential candidate, has been the central focus of every smearing attack ad by the former president and his team is evidence that they fear him," Ellis told Newsweek. "A team that claims to be winning by 'a lot,' but has to lie and smear the most popular Republican governor in the country, is not a confident team."

According to Ellis, "Trump's worst 'advisers'" are "terrified" of DeSantis because their livelihoods depend on Trump.

In a Twitter thread from this Wednesday, Ellis said Trump is staffing his 2024 presidential campaign with “chronically unemployable losers” from the Republican “swamp.”

“I respect President Trump, but I’m tired of his campaign hypocritically accusing Ron DeSantis of doing things THEY do,” wrote Ellis in a response to conservative strategist Alex Bruesewitz, who claimed polls that previously showed Trump “struggling” were funded by “a shady polling company made up of Bush, Romney, Rove, Ryan, and Even Soros-Linked Operatives.”

