Suspect in baseball bat attack at congressional office filed a bizarre $29M lawsuit against the CIA

The suspect in a baseball bat attack at a Virginia congressman’s office that injured two staffers Monday morning last year filed a bizarre $29 million lawsuit against the CIA accusing the agency of “Fourth Dimension” torture among other allegations, NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins tweeted Monday.
The suspect in the attack, Xuan Kha Pham, 49, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a news release.
The two injured staffers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pham entered the Fairfax, Virginia office of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and asked for the congressman before attacking the staffers with a metal bat, authorities said.
Pham in his complaint against the CIA alleges that the agency “has been guilty of wrongfully imprisoning me in a lower perspective based on physics called the book world since 1975. Following that they are guilty of brutally torturing me with a degenerating disability consistently since 1988 till the present from the fourth dimension.”
“I am entitled to be cured and returned to normal condition by a digital technology and compensated for my extreme suffering and losses in the amount of $29,000,000.”
Monday’s attack follows United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger’s testimony last month about the heightened threat climate across nationwide during.
“One of the biggest challenges we face today is dealing with the sheer increase in the number of threats against Members of Congress— approximately 400% over the past 6 years,” Manger said.
“Over the course of the last year, the world has continuously changed, becoming more violent and uncertain.”