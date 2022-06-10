Fox 'didn't have a choice' but to bury the J6 hearings — because the evidence implicates their own network: reporter

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," New York Times correspondent Nick Confessore outlined the key reason why Fox News is unable to carry the January 6 Committee hearings on its main network.

Specifically, he argued, the hearings would implicate their own network in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Why does it threaten them so much to show their viewers the truth, the footage of January 6th?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.

"Fox didn't have a choice, Nicolle..." said Confessore. "The first reason is that Fox is part of this story. In the wake of the election, Fox promoted claims of election fraud that were not true. The primetime hosts on Fox just relentlessly pushed claims the election was biased or rigged."

"To even show the video we saw last night — forget the commentary, forget the opening remarks from Cheney or Thompson or anyone else — if they just showed the video of those people assaulting officers of the law, breaking windows, it would just put to a lie the story that Fox, you know, their kind of audience has been hearing for a year and a half. They couldn't show it," said Confessore.

