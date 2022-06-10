Lauren Boebert deflects after being questioned about asking Trump to pardon her for Jan. 6-related activities

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado deflected a question about whether or not she sought a presidential pardon from Donald Trump for her role in his failed coup attempt.

“As you will see, Representative Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after January 6th to seek a presidential pardon. Multiple other Republican congressmen also sought presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election," Rep. Liz Chenery (R-WY) said during Thursday's prime-time hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Hey quick question Boebert, did you ask for a pardon after tweeting the Speaker’s location on Jan 6th?" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) asked her colleague on Twitter.

"You and the KKK Caucus have been really quiet about it today and given how much y’all have to say I’m not sure why no one’s responding to this simple question," she added.

But Boebert did not give a simple yes or no answer.

"Ok Sandy, $5 a gallon gas, 3+ million illegals crossing our southern border, no baby formula, inflation higher than it’s been in both of our lifetimes, and this is what you want to talk about?" Boebert asked in response to a question about whether she sought a pardon for insurrection.

"Your policies are failing America, and you’re going to lose the House come November," she said, adding a face-throwing a kiss emoji.