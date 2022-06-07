Fox News won't be airing prime time Jan. 6 hearings

According to Deadline, the top Fox network will not be airing the hearings on Jan. 6 by the House Select Committee on Thursday. They'll be the only network to do so.

According to the network, they'll be airing the opinions of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham instead. All three hosts have attacked the proceedings and downplayed the seriousness of the attempt to overthrow the election and stampede the Capitol. On Fox Business, however, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host coverage of the hearings beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Already Fox hosts have been called out for trying to gin up fear over anything but the Jan. 6 hearings. They've already begun sounding the alarm about an incoming caravan of immigrants that will invade the United States. It's the same thing that the network tried to push in 2018 ahead of the midterm election. Once the election was over, the crisis mysteriously disappeared.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough told his audience then that the phony crisis was an obvious political ploy to distract from issues that actually matter to the US, but that Republicans are losing on.











