Fox News won't be airing prime time Jan. 6 hearings

According to Deadline, the top Fox network will not be airing the hearings on Jan. 6 by the House Select Committee on Thursday. They'll be the only network to do so.
According to the network, they'll be airing the opinions of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham instead. All three hosts have attacked the proceedings and downplayed the seriousness of the attempt to overthrow the election and stampede the Capitol. On Fox Business, however, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host coverage of the hearings beginning at 8 p.m. EST.
Already Fox hosts have been called out for trying to gin up fear over anything but the Jan. 6 hearings. They've already begun sounding the alarm about an incoming caravan of immigrants that will invade the United States. It's the same thing that the network tried to push in 2018 ahead of the midterm election. Once the election was over, the crisis mysteriously disappeared.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough told his audience then that the phony crisis was an obvious political ploy to distract from issues that actually matter to the US, but that Republicans are losing on.
\u201cIt's almost as if Fox News is trying to distract their viewers from something.\u201d— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1654549032
\u201cPrepare yourself for a nonsensical distraction or other diversionary tactic from Fox News designed to minimize how many GOP tune in to the public hearing on Thurs.\u201d— Duty To Warn \ud83d\udd09 (@Duty To Warn \ud83d\udd09) 1654535098
\u201c@mmfa Your new distraction brought to you just in time for the Jan 6 hearings.\n\nThis \u201ccaravan\u201d seems to only appear when Fox needs a distraction. Won\u2019t the wall stop them?\u201d— Media Matters (@Media Matters) 1654524660
\u201cthis is nothing more than a Jan 6th distraction. Nice try fox. your man is going down. and the country will celebrate.\u201d— (((Larry Feldman #44))) (@(((Larry Feldman #44)))) 1654554894
\u201cHere \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd we\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd go\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd\n\nAs a distraction Fox will be covering a caravan of THOSE people. I wonder why? Why this week. What could Sean be scared of? \ud83e\udd14\n\nWe are not falling for this crap anymore!!!\n\n#January6thCommitteeHearings \n#Fresh\n#DemVoice1\u201d— Mad_as_hell_#GunReform_#DemVoice1\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf9 (@Mad_as_hell_#GunReform_#DemVoice1\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf9) 1654547895
\u201c@MichaelJStern1 @BeverlyFolkers They\u2019ve already started. Somewhere the right is picking up on the narrative that drag queens are after their children.\u201d— Michael J. Stern (@Michael J. Stern) 1654537308
\u201cSo let's predict what distractions the Republicans will come up with starting Thursday...\nI'll start...\nMigrant caravans\n$8 gas (at one station gouging people)\nGun rights activists on Fox daily\u201d— OhioZona \u2197\ufe0f \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@OhioZona \u2197\ufe0f \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1654569677