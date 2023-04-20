Fox News cancels Dan Bongino and his 'Canceled in the USA' show

The fiery pro-Trump pundit Dan Bongino who was a request Fox News guest-turned host on the Unfiltered with Dan Bongino show, has been dropped from the network, Forbes reported.
“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” Bongino said on his podcast Thursday. “It’s tough. It’s tough to say that. You know, I’ve been there doing hits and working there for ten years...so the show ending was tough. And I want you to know it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”
Fox will also be dropping Bongino's Canceled in the USA show, which streamed on the network's streaming service, Fox Nation.
“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors," a statement from the network read.
“It’s a sad day,” Bongino said on his podcast.