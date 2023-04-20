Fox News cancels Dan Bongino and his 'Canceled in the USA' show

"You know, a lot of his policies aren't even going over well with other Republicans," Whoopi Goldberg explained. "So his presidential hopes are, you know, kind of looking interesting. Okay? Is there a challenger in the game anywhere that anybody has seen that might resonate differently with voters?"

Sara Haines stepped in to say that DeSantis' claim of normalcy also involves a world in which Black and White Americans couldn't drink from the same water fountain.

IN OTHER NEWS: Federal judge declines to 'excuse' Trump from rape case

"There was a time when women couldn't vote or have a credit card, and that was also normal," said Haines. "Gay people, transgendered people, nonbinary people were always here. They were suffering in silence. Normal has always been normal. Like the way he worded that I find —"

"Insensitive?" asked Goldberg.



"Insensitive, tone-deaf, ignorant," Haines explained. "A lot of things. I want to clarify what normal can look like if you're not careful."

Former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin said that Kennedy was actually encouraged to run by Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and has appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show to promote anti-vaccine conspiracies and pro-Russia propaganda.

"On the Republican side, I'm so frustrated with Republicans running so far right and out of touch with actual real breathing Republican voters that it's impossible to support them. The vast majority of this country represents the LGBTQ communities. Eight in 10 Americans believe we need more protections to make sure they're not discriminated against and 67 percent of Republicans believe that. When you do something like the 'Don't Say Gay' bill you're losing voters like me. You're also losing young voters. You're losing young voters like me. The biggest voting bloc in 2024 will be Gen Zers and Millennial voters. We are the generation of marriage equality. We are not going back on that."

The panel of women went on to cite some of the worst things that RFK Jr. has said over the past several years, including his claim that Anne Frank didn't have it as bad as anti-vaccine people in America because at least she could hide from the Nazis.

See the full discussion in the video below or at the link here.



