Scholars pile on Fox News' Jonathan Turley for making historically illiterate claims about MLK

On Tuesday, Fox News legal analyst and George Washington University Law professor Jonathan Turley attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for using emergency powers to clear out the anti-vaccine "Freedom Convoy" truck demonstrators blocking a crucial international road — and compared the demonstrators to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s.
"By this rationale, they could have cracked down on the Civil Rights Movement," said Turley, who was Republicans' sole expert witness at former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial. "They could have arrested Martin Luther King."
Dr. King was, in fact, famously arrested dozens of times for his activism, which was the origin of his "Letter from Birmingham Jail." Additionally, the FBI itself engaged in a campaign of blackmail and wiretaps to try to thwart him.
Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, on Canada PM Justin Trudeau invoking emergency powers to deal with the "Freedom Convoy" blockade:\n\n"By this rationale, they could have cracked down on the Civil Rights movement. They could have arrested Martin Luther King."pic.twitter.com/s9dwkcvihQ— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1644961829
Stunned scholars and historians were quick to pile on Turley on social media for his apparent ignorance of the history of Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement.
Check out some of their reactions below.
