Fox News' tactics could cost it another fortune: analysis

Fox News is making absolutely no apologies for knowingly promoting false claims about Dominion Voting Systems, even after it settled with the company for a massive $780 million last month.

However, an analysis written by NPR's David Folkenflik notes that the company is still facing lawsuits over its coverage of the 2020 election from voting technology firm Smartmatic -- and the company's "no apologies" approach to litigation could cost it even more money this time around.

What's more, given the massive financial hit that Fox appears poised to take from its 2020 election coverage, some Fox Corp. shareholders have now filed a lawsuit arguing that the network's poor judgement in reporting false claims about Dominion and Smartmatic have cost significant sums of money may have otherwise benefited stock owners.

"Put simply, had Fox corrected the false statements promptly and prominently, the network and its parent company wouldn't be in such dire legal and financial straits, the argument goes," writes Folkenflik in summarizing the lawsuits. "It is the second lawsuit brought by Fox shareholders following the Dominion settlement. Both witheringly scrutinize the Murdochs' judgement."

Folkenflik goes on to write that the Murdochs in the past have shown far fewer qualms about forking over large sums of cash and actually seem to prefer it to apologizing for bad behavior.