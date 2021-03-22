Fox News host falsely announces DHS secretary's resignation during interview with Trump

Fox News host Harris Faulkner falsely announced the resignation of Alejandro Mayorkas during an interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday.

"I want to get to this because it's just happened now," Faulkner told Trump. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President."

"Well, I'm not surprised," Trump replied. "Good. That's a big victory for our country."

"Let's me stop," Faulkner added. "Let me listen to my team one more time. Forgive me. That has not happened. But I apologize."

"You called for that though," the Fox News host said. "And you were just talking about him, just to clarify, as somebody who is not competent to handle what's going on. So let me clean up on aisle seven with my error. He has not resigned. Let me move to what you were calling for and others too, for him to move out of the way and get somebody who can do the job. Your thoughts?"

"Well, I think that will eventually happen," Trump replied.

Watch the video below from Fox News.