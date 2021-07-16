Steve Schmidt rains hell on the 'moral rot' of Fox News and Rupert Murdoch for vaccine lies
Steve Schmidt (MSNBC)

In a series of tweets posted early Friday morning, former Republican Party campaign consultant Steve Schmidt pointed an accusing finger at Fox News, various personalities on the conservative network and media mogul Rupert Murdoch for being responsible for thousands of deaths from COVID-19 and claimed they have "blood on their hands."

Reacting to a report that Fox News star Tucker Carlson laughed off questions over whether he has been vaccinated despite his nightly questioning of whether vaccines are needed, Schmidt -- who ran former Sen. John McCain's presidential campaign against Barack Obama -- fired off a volley of attacks that ended with him calling Fox News "one of the singularly most corrupt institutions that has ever existed in the history of the United States."

Tagging Carlson and Fox News colleague Laura Ingraham in this h first tweet, Schmidt pointed out that they and their families have been vaccinated while encouraging their viewers to avoid in the name of freedom.

"Every single @FoxNews host including @TuckerCarlson , @IngrahamAngle and their families have been vaccinated. @rupertmurdoch and the entirety of his disgraceful family have been vaccinated. @ChrisRuddyNMX has been vaccinated. They all have. They have blood on their hands, all of them," he wrote.

He then added, "They stoke insanity and conspiracy nonsense for profit and they do not care at all about the death and human suffering they cause. They don't care about the people who trusted them to be honest on matters of life and death. In fact, they have contempt for them."

According to Schmidt, Murdoch -- by virtue of allowing his employees to continually allow his on-air employees question COVID-19 efforts -- is the heart of moral rot that infects Fox News.

