Brett Baier's vax pic backlash shows extent Fox News' disinfo has poisoned vaccination efforts

Fox News personality Brett Baier on Friday posted photos of getting vaccinated to his Instagram account.

"Vaccinated & ready to go. Thanks to the great staff in DC -it was very smooth. The nurse said they'll see one thousand DC residents today at this one location," Baier wrote, with the hashtag #grateful.





But it didn't take long for Baier to receive outrage on Twitter. Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has devoted multiple segments on his primetime show to questioning vaccines.

Surprising nobody, Baier was attacked for getting the vaccine and took to Twitter to defend himself.











