'Not what the founders wrote!' Fox host fumes after Biden says 'all women and men' are equal at democracy summit
Vice President Joe Biden (AFP Photo/Jason Davis)

On Thursday, at the global democracy summit, President Joe Biden gave a speech about preserving human rights that closely paraphrased the Declaration of Independence.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident," said Biden. "That all women and men are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Democracy doesn't happen by accident. We have to renew it with every generation."

But Fox News Primetime's Tammy Bruce took particular offense at Biden's insertion of "women" into the speech.

"You notice how he added women and men are created equal," she said. "Not just men. It matters, right, that's not what the founders wrote. Apparently the sacred words of our founders weren’t inclusive enough for Sleepy Joe."

Watch below:

SmartNews Video