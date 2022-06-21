'You're trailing significantly': Fox News host busts Dr. Oz for lying about poll numbers

Fox News host Bill Hemmer called out Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz after he suggested that he was leading in Pennsylvania polls despite being behind.

During an appearance on Fox News, Hemmer pointed to a poll that indicates Democrat John Fetterman has a nine-point lead in the Pennsylvania race. He also observed that Fetterman is taking a break from campaigning while he recovers from a stroke.

"John Fetterman is not campaigning," Hemmer said. "That must be an enormous advantage for you, at least in the early stage. Seems pretty obvious. So if that's the case, not to win a race like this would be a shocker."

"I think I should be favored," Oz replied. "I think I probably am."

"But that poll suggests you're trailing significantly," Hemmer noted.

Oz argued that the poll did not account for Republicans who opposed him in a contentious primary race.

"It's a time issue," he insisted. "And I frankly don't care what's happening with polls right now. I know the issues that are going to be decided on."

