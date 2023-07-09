Fox News guest: Blood-drinking Chinese soldiers secretly invaded US for upcoming attack

Columnist Gordon Chang told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that blood-drinking Chinese fighters have secretly entered the United States in preparation for a surprise attack.

During an interview on Sunday, Bartiromo noted that the apprehension of Chinese nationals at the southern border was up 1,300% in the last year.

Chang said some of the apprehensions involved middle-class Chinese.

"But among them are packs of males of between 5 and 15 who are of military age, not coming with family groups, pretending not to speak English, and engaging in Chinese military rituals like drinking blood," he explained. "So clearly, these are saboteurs coming into America to wage war on the United States on the first day that there is war in Asia."

"Drinking blood?" Bartiromo gasped. "Is that what you just said?"

"One of the Chinese military rituals is to slaughter an animal, in this case, chickens," Change claimed. "Michael Yon, a war correspondent, has seen this, and they basically drink the blood. And this was done in a hotel in Panama after they crossed the Darien Gap from Colombia. So we know that these are Chinese military coming into our country."

