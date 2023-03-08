'Like a confession of sorts': Ex-prosecutor on Murdoch saying the election wasn’t stolen

A set of exhibits has been released publicly in the lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, including more of the communications from News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch.

"Murdoch was exposed for admitting the election was not stolen," said MSNBC host Ari Melber. "He knew. That when it came to the factors of why they did what they did, the company alleges, to the tune of $1.6 billion, Murdoch says, 'no one wants Trump as an enemy.'"

Former prosecutor Renato Mariotti said that one of the major things that these documents do is prove Dominion's case for them. He explained that one of the most difficult things in defamation cases is to prove malice or a reckless disregard for the truth. That, he explained, happened here.

"I think it's something that's going to get you past a motion for summary judgment, which is so important," said Mariotti. "Ordinarily, in a case like this, if you told me, okay, you're going to sue a media personality or you're going to sue a news network for covering a story, if there was something regarding the public concern. I'd say very uphill battle. I hear this like a confession of sorts."

IN OTHER NEWS: Fox 'absolutely knew' they were lying — and Dominion is about to secure a huge victory

"You may say, 'Of course, this man who murdered his wife.' It's one thing the say, 'Oh, yeah, come on.' It's another thing to say, 'proof beyond a reasonable doubt.' We have his confession. He confesses to doing it. That's how I regard this. You have the man who owns Fox news saying, we knew this was false. and then, of course, he admits his hosts were pushing the story. It's very, very difficult for Fox to overcome."

It harkens back to a report about former host Shepard Smith, who said in an interview with Christiane Amanpour that working at the network had become "untenable" due to "falsehoods" and "lies" that were being intentionally spread. He objected to it.

See the full discussion below or at the link here.