Despite defamation suit Fox continues to tell 'a different version of the same story' nightly: reporter

After announcing a settlement between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox Corp., analysts on MSNBC argued over whether the outcome would be such that it would serve as a deterrent to the conservative network.

New York Times reporter Nick Confessore said that Fox News would continue to push a pro-Trump narrative despite the costly lawsuit.



"Look, in some ways, I see this outcome, if there's no apology on the air, as a draw for Fox," he said.

"Because, think about it, on any given night or week on Fox, they are telling a different version of the same story that Donald Trump should be president, that the Jan. 6th conspirators are innocent victims of government overreach, that they had a right to be angry, that something was, you know, amiss. That's the story that still animates the viewership on Fox. That's the story they tell every night."

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace agreed, saying that it appears they're "platforming Trump 2.0" and promoting authoritarians like Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orbán, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un.

"You can argue the lies they're broadcasting now, not to say anything of the zombie-apocalyptic crime stories they tell day after day which, we don't know, but they may be on in some of the living rooms of people stockpiling weapons to be ready if a teenager rings their door," Wallace quipped, alluding to the recent shooting of Ralph Yarl in north Kansas City, Missouri last week.

