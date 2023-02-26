'I strongly disagree': Fox News host speaks out after company bans reporting on Dominion lawsuit

Fox News host Howard Kurtz revealed on Sunday that his employer had forbidden him from reporting on a lawsuit brought against the company by Dominion Voting Systems.
"Some of you have been asking why I'm not covering the Dominion voting machines lawsuit against Fox involving the unproven claims of election fraud in 2020," Kurtz explained on his Media Buzz program.
"And it's absolutely a fair question. I believe I should be covering it," he continued. "It's a major media story given my role here at Fox, but the company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can't talk about it or write about it, at least for now."
Kurtz added an objection: "I strongly disagree with that decision. But as an employee, I have to abide by it, and if that changes, I'll let you know."
RELATED: 'A meltdown': Lawsuit reveals the inner turmoil at Fox News
Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion after on-air talent pushed the false narrative that then-President Donald Trump lost the election due to hacked voting machines. But court filings have shown that Fox News employees privately doubted the claims they were airing.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.