Fox News producer's 'explosive' new lawsuit upends its Dominion defense

CNN reports that an "explosive" new lawsuit filed by Fox News producer Abby Grossberg has thrown a wrench into its defense against a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems.
According to CNN, Grossberg alleges that she was coached by Fox News attorneys to give misleading testimony under oath in order to shift blame away from the network for airing multiple false claims about Dominion.
"Fox News Attorneys acted as agents and at the behest of Fox News to misleadingly coach, manipulate, and coerce Ms. Grossberg to deliver shaded and/or incomplete answers during her sworn deposition testimony, which answers were clearly to her reputational detriment but greatly benefitted Fox News," the lawsuit states.
The complaint also documents alleged misogynistic and anti-Semitic behavior by Fox News employees that Grossberg experienced as a producer for both Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo and primetime Fox News star Tucker Carlson.
READ MORE: Trump 'knows what’s coming': Michael Cohen
"The lawsuit continued to describe a culture at Carlson’s program in which women were subjected to crude terms and in which jokes about Jewish people were made out in the open," reports CNN. "Grossberg named Carlson and members of his staff in the lawsuit filed in New York."
In an interview with CNN, Grossberg said her lawsuit will show that Fox News "does not care" about anything except ratings.
"They don’t care about their employees," she said. "And they don’t care about their viewers."
Fox News pushed back on Grossberg's claims and it said it engaged a team of outside lawyers to investigate her claims about Fox News and found them baseless.