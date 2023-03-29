Leak reveals Fox News CEO raged at host for fact checking Trump: 'This has to stop'
Traffic on Sixth Avenue passes by advertisements featuring Fox News personalities, including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, adorn the front of the News Corporation building, March 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at left-wing media watchdog Media Matters for America, has posted some photographs on Twitter of a leaked slideshow deck that Dominion Voting Systems is using in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

Among other things, the deck features an email from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott in which she berated host Eric Shawn for fact checking former President Donald Trump's false claims about Democrats using "massive dumps of votes" to cheat in the 2020 presidential election.

Shortly after Shawn shot down this claim on air, Scott sent out an angry email to Fox News executive Meade Cooper complaining that hosts such as Shawn were infuriating their viewers by providing context to Trump's false claims about election fraud.

"This has to stop now," she demanded. "This is bad business and there clearly is a lack of understanding what is happening in these shows. The audience is furious and we are just feeding them material. Bad for business."

In its lawsuit, Dominion has repeatedly shown that Fox News aired claims about Dominion's machines purportedly rigging the election for President Joe Biden that it knew to be false.

Earlier messages released by Dominion show that Scott also said that Fox News reporters who fact check Trump's false statements "don't understand our audience."

