Fox News CEO: Our reporters who fact checked election lies 'don't understand our viewers'
Traffic on Sixth Avenue passes by advertisements featuring Fox News personalities, including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, adorn the front of the News Corporation building, March 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott apparently thinks that reporters at the network who provide factual information that contradicts their beliefs do not understand what their viewers want.

While Fox News host Tucker Carlson's private hatred for former President Donald Trump has taken up many of the headlines in coverage of the latest legal filings related to Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit, another significant tidbit in the most recent Dominion filing shows how Scott reacted angrily when reporter Kristin Fischer fact checked former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's false claims about the 2020 election.

As NPR reports, Scott accused Fischer of "editorializing" in debunking Giuliani's claims and added that "I can't keep defending these reporters who don't understand our viewers and how to handle stories."

She elaborated that Fox News' "audience feels like we crapped on [it]" with the Giuliani fact check and "we have damaged their trust and belief in us."

Additional text messages unearthed by Dominion show that Fischer was frustrated by the pushback she got for fact checking Giuliani.

"I'm being punished for doing my job," she said. "Literally. That's it."

Other text messages showed that multiple Fox News hosts were furious at their own reporters for purportedly damaging ratings by correctly pouring cold water on some of the wild election conspiracy theories being thrown around by the former president and his allies.

