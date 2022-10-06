Lawsuit reveals that Fox News CEO warned colleagues not to give in to the 'crazies' as 2020 election unfolded
(Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

On election night on 2020, Fox News found itself in a difficult spot as it was besieged by angry viewers and an angry then-President Donald Trump, who demanded the network rescind its announcement that Joe Biden had won the swing state of Arizona.

NPR reports that as the situation unfolded, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott warned colleagues, "We can't give the crazies an inch," according to a lawyer for Dominion Voting systems in the voting tech company's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News.

Scott's remarks were revealed in a court proceeding earlier this week, where Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson argued that Dominion's legal team is entitled to receive the employment contracts of 13 Fox News executives, including Scott. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis affirmed that Dominion should receive the contracts in a Wednesday ruling.

"According to Nelson's remarks at the hearing, senior Fox News executives interceded to try to block Fox Business stars Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo from having Trump's campaign attorneys, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, on their shows to repeat such lies. In late 2020, Dobbs and Bartiromo hosted Trump's advocates to make those accusations," NPR's report stated.

Fox's legal did not deny that Scott, who has served as CEO since 2018, made the remarks, as well as the claim that Fox News tried to block Trump's lawyers from appearing on the network. Fox News attorney Justin Keller instead argued against allowing scrutiny of the executives' contracts, saying that was unnecessary since the network has already turned over a multitude of documents to Dominion.

