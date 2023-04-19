Fox News makes 'remarkable' statement just one day after massive Dominion settlement: reporter

Fox News on Tuesday agreed to a massive $780 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems -- and now the network is acting like absolutely nothing has changed.

Axios media reporter Sara Fischer on Wednesday reported that Fox News sent out a fresh statement about its ongoing litigation with electronic voting systems company Smartmatic that shows the network relying on the same tactics it used to try to defuse the Dominion litigation.

"Remarkable statement from Fox to me just now in response to Smartmatic’s lawyers saying they are ready to pick up where Dominion left off," Fischer commented on Twitter before pasting the entire statement.

"There is nothing more newsworthy than covering the president of the United States and his lawyers making allegations of voter fraud," Fox said in a preview of its defense against Smartmatic's allegations that it defamed them with segments suggesting they stole the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump. "Freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported, and not rooted in sound financial analysis."

This is the exact same defense that Fox News used in the leadup to its defamation trial with Dominion where it eventually agreed to pay the company several times its net worth and acknowledged that it had reported false claims about the firm.

Smartmatic is suing Fox News for even more money than the $1.6 billion that Dominion originally sought and its lawyers have vowed to bring accountability to the network.