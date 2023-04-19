Police called to Michigan GOP meeting as physical fight breaks out among attendees
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue

Police late last week were called in after a physical fight broke out among attendees at the Michigan Republican Party's new state central committee meeting.

Bridge MI reports that a fight erupted on Friday night at the Doherty Hotel in Clare, Michigan between allies of current Michigan GOP Chairman Kristina Karamo and ally-turned-rival Matthew DePerno.

"A video recording obtained by Bridge Michigan shows a confrontation between Kalamazoo Republican Party Chair Kelly Sackett and Macomb County GOP Secretary Melissa Pehlis," the publication writes. "After they exchanged words, Sackett appeared to knock a cigarette and phone from the hand of Pehlis, who responded by thrusting an open hand at Sackett's head."

In an interview with Bridge MI, Sackett revealed that she filed a police complaint against Pehlis over the incident, which was apparently a dispute about DePerno's moves to purportedly purge people loyal to Karamo from the Kalamazoo Republican Party.

READ MORE: 'Worst of all possible worlds for Fox News': Morning Joe astonished by $800M Dominion payout

While Sackett did not elaborate further on the incident, DePerno himself went on the record to condemn Pehlis as a ""Karamo sycophant who was there, it appears, to intentionally harass" Sackett.

DePerno also took a shot at Karamo, who defeated him to become the Michigan Republican Party Chair earlier this year.

"There's big internal disputes within the party right now, and Karamo has done nothing to bring the party together," he said. "And how could she after she ran on a platform for the chair to divide the party? Her platform was to burn it down to eliminate the people who don't agree with her."

Watch the video below or at this link.


Michigan GOP infighting leads to actual fight between Karamo, DePerno backers www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video