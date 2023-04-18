Fox News submits clips of 'The Simpsons' as evidence in Dominion defamation case

Fox News suggested on Tuesday that it would defend itself against defamation claims by showing a jury partial episodes of "The Simpsons."

On the first day of trial in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News, the defendant informed the court that its list of evidence included clips from episodes of The Simpsons, a cartoon aired on the Fox broadcast network since 1989.

According to NBC News, the list included four clips from the popular TV program.

In three clips, the Homer Simpson character is shown considering a presidential candidate other than Donald Trump. A fourth clip shows Russian President Vladimir Putin voting for Trump.

Disney acquired "The Simpsons" in a 2019 purchase of Rupert Murdoch's entertainment assets.

