Fox guest says GOP may be forced to 'pick a fascist' for president if the left treats them like 'criminals'

On Fox News Thursday, Tucker Carlson and his guest, right-wing talk radio host Jesse Kelly, openly speculated that Republicans may soon get tired of "following the rules" and "pick a fascist" to lead the party.

"I think you make a really solid point about the sadness and powerlessness that people feel in the face of this," said Carlson. "And some people are just going to say, why should I follow the rules? Why should I be a good citizen if they don't have to follow the rules? I mean things kind of break down at some point, don't they?"

"They will break down, they are breaking down, Tucker," said Kelly. "I've said this before, and I'm telling you, I worry that I'm right, the right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years, because they're not going to be the only ones on the outs. There's 60, 70 million of us, we're not a tiny minority. And if we're all going to be treated like criminals, and all subject to every single law while antifa, Black Lives Matter guys go free and Hunter Biden goes free, the right's going to take drastic measures."

