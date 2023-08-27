'I love it': Fox News hosts gush over plan to fire 75% of federal workers
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth expressed support for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's plan to lay off 75% of the federal workforce.

At a recent campaign event, Ramaswamy said he would treat the federal government the way Elon Musk treated his purchase of Twitter.

"I've enjoyed getting to know better Elon Musk recently," Ramaswamy told supporters. "I expect him to be an interesting adviser of mine because he laid off 75% of the employees at Twitter. Well, I want to lay off 75% of the employees of the federal government."

On Sunday, Campos-Duffy and Hegseth gushed over the idea.

"Did he say, I want to lay off 75 percent of federal employees?" Hegseth asked.

"Yeah," Campos-Duffy replied.

"I love that idea," Hegseth remarked.

"Oh, 100%," Campos-Duffy agreed.

"I mean, they're all unionized — they're all government unionized workers," Hegseth complained.

"But the way to get rid of the deep state is to get rid of the unionized federal workers." Campos-Duffy opined. "You have to be able to fire them. That is the number one thing that should happen."

"It should not be constitutional that the government is on both sides of the bargaining table with unionized employees in the federal government," Hegseth added. "That is something a next Republican should take on."

2024 ElectionsMediaSmartNewsVideo