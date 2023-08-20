Fox News hosts: Food stamp recipients don't deserve 'Fudge Rounds' and Coca-Cola 'diabetes water'
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News hosts on Sunday slammed welfare recipients for purchasing a lack of nutrients with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, sometimes known as foot stamps.

During Sunday's edition of Fox & Friends, host Will Cain insisted country singer Oliver Anthony was not attacking welfare recipients with his song "Rich Men North of Richmond."

"Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't got nothin' to eat / And the obese milkin' welfare," the song lyrics state.

"The point of the song isn't to punch down and to hit welfare recipients," Cain said. "It isn't we shouldn't take care of people on welfare. Is it people on welfare shouldn't be buying Fudge Rounds; shouldn't game the system. It's gaming of the system."

"It's, hey, look, maybe if you're on food stamps, obesity isn't the best means test or reflects that there should be some kind of means test," he added.

Co-host Rachel Campos Duffy said she was passionate about providing Americans with better nutrition.

"And it's really unfortunate that people who are on welfare, our system doesn't set it up so that they pick, they have choices to buy healthier foods," Campos-Duffy observed. "You see Coca-Cola, for example, lobbying to make sure that their diabetes water gets onto food stamps and that you can buy Coca-Cola."

"Most Americans would say, I don't want you to buy Coca-Cola with the money that we give you to feed you and your children and be healthy, right?" she concluded.

