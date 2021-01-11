Fox News suffers worst ratings in 20 years following deadly riot by Trump supporters: report

Ratings tanked at Fox News following Wednesday's fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"Both CNN and MSNBC beat Fox News across the board in ratings on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Prior to that, according to Nielsen, the last time Fox News lost to both networks in total viewers was over 20 years ago, on 9/24/2000," Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast reported Monday.

"On Friday, all of Fox's primetime programs finished 3rd in total viewers and the demo," he noted. "That includes Tucker Carlson, which drew 3.36 mill viewers and 535,000 in the demo. Chris Hayes totaled 3.74 mill and 706K in the demo & Anderson Cooper had 4.855 mill and 1.44 mill in demo."

"Fox's The Story with Martha MacCallum, which just got moved to 3 pm, only drew 1.741 mill viewers and 308K in the demo on Friday," Baragona noted. "In comparison, MSNBC's The ReidOut totaled 3.369 mill and 706K in demo and CNN Erin Burnett nabbed 4.221 mill & 1.296 mill in demo."

"Fox & Friends also struggled on Friday, finishing 3rd in both total viewers (1.083 mill) and the demo (215,000)," he added. "Morning Joe drew 2.078 mill viewers and 352,000 in demo while New Day totaled 1.373 mill and 385,000 in demo."