'The most masculine person ever': Trump aide objects after Fox News host asks if president is 'emasculated'

Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley objected to a question from Fox News which suggested that President Donald Trump has been "emasculated" after losing the 2020 election.

"With the social media crackdown, does he feel emasculated?" Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Gidley in the Monday interview. "Especially as he heads out of office."

"Look, I wouldn't say emasculated," Gidley replied. "I mean, the most masculine person ever I think to hold the White House is the president of the United States."

Gidley went on to accuse liberals and technology companies of a "systematic attack against not just him, but against 75 million Americans, who disagree with the socialist-communist vision that Democrats have for this country."

Before concluding, Gidley hinted that Trump may start his own media outlet to communicate with his followers.

"There are obviously a lot of options out there," the spokesperson said. "Whether he ends up creating his own entity, we'll wait and see. But the president of the United States most assuredly is going to be able to communicate with his followers and the American people one way or the other."

