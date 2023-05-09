Fox News host confronts GOP senator about Trump being found liable for sexual abuse of  E. Jean Carroll

Shortly after a New York City jury unanimously found ex-President Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then defaming her by publicly denying it, United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) defended Trump during an appearance on Fox News.

"While I have you, Senator, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention, you know, former President Trump has been found liable for battery in an alleged 1996 attack on E. Jean Carroll. The jury has ruled that he has to pay her $5 million. He's going to appeal, but this is the latest case. There are probably others. I'm just wondering whether you think that dings him as a potential presidential nominee for your party," host Neil Cavuto asked.

"Neil, we've been watching this legal circus in Manhattan unfold. This is just the latest act in it. Uh, I, I don't think this is having an impact on the American public's viewpoint. I think the American public is very focused on what's happening to the real economy right now. Look at what happens at our border right now. We're about to lose Title 42. We're about to have another, you know, increase in the crisis there. Look around the globe at the, you know, the various crises that have been precipitated by this administration. I think that's where the focus of the American public is right now, and they're gonna be looking for leadership to solve that," Hagerty replied. "Joe Biden is not the one to deliver that leadership."

Cavuto pressed harder.

"So someone like an Asa Hutchison, the former Arkansas governor running for president says that the president should step down facing all of these legal battles. He was referring first and foremost, obviously, to this earlier case. I'm just wondering whether you agree that maybe another nominee wouldn't have as many as many burdens, whether justified or not," Cavuto said.

"No," Hagerty again declared. "Neil, I think we've seen President Trump under attack since before he became president. This has been going on for, for years, and he's been amazing in his ability to weather these sorts of attacks. The American public has been amazing in their support for him through all of it."