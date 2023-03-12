A former producer of the largest Fox show calls Trump supporters inbred 'terrorists'

Anyone who has lost a family member to right-wing conspiracy theories knows that Fox News has been a key piece of that. Now it's being revealed that even Fox execs view their own viewers with the most offensive terms.

The information revealed is part of the court documents in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox for lying about their company and allowing other pundits on air that lied about them.

A Washington Post report revealed that former Donald Trump White House insider Raj Shah, who is now at Fox, knew better about the 2020 conspiracy theories. Still, he worked in his role to keep the lies alive.

Meanwhile, a producer for Tucker Carlson, the network's most-watched show, was attacking their own viewers.

In an exchange with Carlson and Shah, the former Trump adviser, explained that Sidney Powell claimed that she had an affidavit that would prove a link between Dominion and Venezuela. Shah called it absurd.

“Might wanna address this, but this stuff is so f*cking insane. Vote rigging to the tune of millions? C’mon,” Shah wrote.

Carlson’s then-producer, Alex Pfeiffer, followed up: “It is so insane but our viewers believe it so addressing again how her stupid Venezuela affidavit isn’t proof might insult them.”

Shah encouraged Carlson to talk about it, saying it was “not new info, not proof” and then to quickly “pivot to being deferential.”

Pfeiffer, who now runs his own public affairs company according to his LinkedIn page, called the wavering "surreal."

“Like negotiating with terrorists,” he told the other men. “But especially dumb ones. Cousin f*cker types not Saudi royalty.”

Among the other information released last week was that Pfeiffer was trashing Carlson's opening monologue behind his back.

He began saying he “sort of hate tucker's mono,” calling it “not good” and “very mediocre” for calling out “nameless elites doing bad things. he has done this 1000 times."

He then said, “Our job is to react nightly to the news of the day not deliver a thesis on what ails America. I feel like Tucker thinks it is the later.”