Fox News blasted for 'cynicism and dishonesty' after damning Meadows' texts revealed
Fox News personalities were slammed after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read into the congressional record text messages sent by network personalities on Jan. 6 urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get Trump stop his supporters from storming the capitol on Jan. 6.

“Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol," Sean Hannity texted.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," Laura Ingraham texted Meadows.

“Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished," Brian Kilmeade texted.

The network — and its stars — were blasted for privately blaming Trump for his insurrection while publicly blaming Antifa.

