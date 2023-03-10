Fox News' 'utterly failed' rewrite of Capitol riot history shredded by J6 Committee staffer

Tom Joscelyn, a former professional staff member on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, has written a column for Politico where he explains why Fox News host Tucker Carlson's attempts to rewrite the history of the riots "utterly failed."

Specifically, Joscelyn argues that Carlson is attempting to convince Americans that the deadly riots were largely "peaceful" even though Americans have already been bombarded with ample footage showing brutal violent combat between Trump supporters and Capitol police.

Because of this, he thinks that showing cherry-picked moments of calm during the three-hour siege of the Capitol will not be convincing to most observers.

In addition to this, he thinks that Carlson is obviously pulling the wool over viewers' eyes by ignoring all of the other evidence compiled by prosecutors that the rioters intended to use violence to disrupt Congress's work in certifying the results of the 2020 election.

"There is much more evidence against the Proud Boys," he writes. "Some members of the group have already pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and other charges, admitting that their comrades planned to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. And the Proud Boys were not the only far right extremists involved. Members of two anti-government groups, the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, attacked the Capitol as well. Some Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, while juries convicted the group’s leader and other members of the same crime."

