Sidney Powell's 'ghost' election fraud source goes on the record for wild interview

One of the most stunning revelations from Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News has been the fact that Trump attorney Sidney Powell got her ideas about fraud in the 2020 election from a woman who believes that the wind sends her messages.
The identity of this mystery woman has remained a mystery -- until now.
The Daily Beast's Will Sommer tracked down Powell's mystery source and found that she is a Minnesota-based "cactus artist" named Marlene Bourne, who thinks that she could potentially be a ghost after seemingly surviving an "internal decapitation."
During the interview, Sommer asked her to elaborate on her claim that "The Wind tells me I'm a ghost," to which Bourne responded by asking Sommer if he believes in telepathy.
Bourne says that she believes she can receive hidden messages embedded in movies, song lyrics, and even conversations from strangers in the supermarket, and that she decided to email Powell one day because she was "on a roll" in using her powers to uncover the purported truth of election fraud in 2020.
“It’s just really interesting where I’ll have the TV on, and I’ll hear a word or a person’s name, and for whatever reason I can’t explain it, it’s going to compel me to look it up online, I’ll do a little digging,” she tells Sommer. “Instead of saying I rely on my intuition, I say ‘the wind’ is talking to me. It’s just a fun way of living my life, don’t you think?”
In addition to her conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Bourne also thinks that the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was murdered as part of a human hunting expedition carried out by globalist elites at Bohemian Grove.
“What’s one way to get rid of a Supreme Court justice in order to get the kind of people that you want on it?” she asks Sommer rhetorically. “Hunting.”