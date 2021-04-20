Fox News host Jeanine Pirro admits she agrees with Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

In a bizarre moment on Fox News Tuesday, former Judge Jeanine Pirro confessed that she agreed with the guilty verdicts against convicted police officer Derek Chauvin.

Speaking on the network about an hour after the verdict came in, she claimed, "Clearly the verdict is supported by the facts... make no mistake, the facts are solid on this verdict, this verdict will be held on appeal."

In most police brutality cases, the cop has what is referred to as "qualified immunity," which the Supreme Court decided in 1982, gives cops the right to do whatever they want if they're "afraid for their life." It's how many police have been able to wiggle out of prosecution by saying "he had a gun."

Chauvin was convicted on all three charges, second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. It took less than ten minutes to kill George Floyd while Chauvin knelt on his neck.

His conviction, Pirro argued, is evidence that the "American justice system works."

See the video below:



