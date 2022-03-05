'You can't just call them killers!' Fox News' Jesse Watters attacks Joe Biden for being too tough on the Saudis

On Fox News Friday, host Jesse Watters appeared to attack President Joe Biden for being too tough on the government of Saudi Arabia.

Specifically, Watters blamed Biden's poor relationship with Saudi Arabia for skyrocketing gas prices throughout the United States.

"Saudis hate Joe Biden because he called them out over the Khashoggi killing," said Watters. "They don't give a damn about our president, and they're sticking it to him because they have bad blood between each other. And that's why you have to be more diplomatic with the Saudis. You can't just leave and call them all killers."

READ MORE: ‘Russia’s propaganda operation is flailing worldwide’ as Twitter cracks down on astroturfing: report

Former President Donald Trump drew heavy criticism for his reluctance to criticize Saudi Arabia for the brutal murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi that took place in a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Trump even reportedly publicly joked about the gruesome attack in phone calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been broadly accused by international experts of having ordered the hit.

Watters has come under controversies recently, including an incident where he speculated on air, over his co-hosts' objections, whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem" making her dissatisfied with her life in D.C.

Watch below: