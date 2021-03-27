Fox News' ratings slump ruthlessly mocked on HBO's 'Real Time'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted Fox News for pushing conspiracy theories on Friday.

"This week, for the first time since 2000, MSNBC beat them," the HBO host said, referring to weekly cable news ratings between the two networks. "This has got to really hurt."

"And they have lots of competition now from other, further right organizations," he noted. "So, they decided to step it up and they have a whole new slate of shows."

"They are really looking to get their base back," he said as he became putting up posters for fictional shows on the far-right network.

"Inside Sedition," was the first title, with a picture of Jeanine Pirro.

"Down the Rabbit Hole with Tucker Carlson," was the second show.



"Inside the Crisis Actor's Studio," showed a picture of Laura Ingraham.

There was also "The segregation room" and "The Karen Report with Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Watch:

Fox News www.youtube.com



