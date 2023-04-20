Lawyer for Fox News producer reveals ‘more than one criminal law enforcement entities’ asked for her recordings

Fox News allegedly asked Maria Bartiromo's producer Abby Grossberg to lie about what she observed while working for the network during the months following the 2020 election. She ultimately quit, hired a lawyer, and is suing the network.

At the same time, she also handed over documents and recordings to the judge in the Dominion case. The result was that the judge learned Fox didn't hand over everything required in discovery and he has since assigned a special master to investigate.

Grossberg's lawyer, Gerry Filippatos, spoke to MSNBC's Ari Melber on Thursday about the case and his client. One brief thing he said in passing, however, is that they have been contacted by law enforcement for her recordings.

"And Abby is going to keep blowing that whistle until the truth — the whole truth and nothing but the truth comes out," said Filippatos. "Because that's the only way you're ultimately going to fight the 'Big Lie,' which turned out to be the 'Big Grift.' And we don't know how much is involved in that. I will tell you that we've been contacted by numerous law enforcement authorities."

"You've heard from criminal law enforcement?" Melber asked.

"Yes," Filippatos responded.

"About this case?" Melber asked.

"I've heard about the evidence that we produced in public," Filippatos explained.

"They think that there might have been a crime pursuant to what your client, this whistleblower observed at Fox," Melber asked.

"I really don't know," Filippatos said. "And the discussions are preliminary. I think it's more that the tapes are to a degree are relevant to how the relationship was between the Trump campaign and what actually happened on air."

He explained that they're in the process of turning everything they have over to any investigators requesting it.

See the full interview below or at the link here.