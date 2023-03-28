Fox hosts ridiculed on MSNBC for being exposed as Trump's foes while crawling back to him for ratings

"Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em," MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said showing clips of former President Donald Trump speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity this week.

Court documents in the Dominion lawsuit against Fox, Hannity was revealed to have been among those who tried to fire a fact-checker.

"The twice-impeached ex-president who is under a lot of legal scrutiny, as Sean Hannity just said, and Fox News, which is facing a lot of legal scrutiny," said Wallace. Trump, she said, "appeared last night with Sean Hannity, who is an important figure in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. The ex-president, interestingly, went on that network's airwaves and pedaled his bogus and disproven election conspiracies at the heart of that suit. He called the multiple criminal investigations into his actions before, during, and after his presidency an effort at rebranding. We think, Donald Trump is a master of projection. His delusions and rantings, and conspiracies about a deep state, the election, and Democrats aside, the timing of Trump's appearance on Fox News is notable because it comes at a time when efforts by Dominion to hold Fox News accountable for the lies it broadcast on its programs exposed how those at Fox News privately dismissed and disparaged and despised Trump and his election fraud claims."

MSNBC contributor Jeremy Peters cited the information revealed in the lawsuit that Fox was suffering from a significant rating drop that freaked out everyone in the network from the top executives to hosts worried about their stock.

"This is important," Wallace interrupted. "This is important. Explain this. I mean, Fox News became the juggernaut that it is during the Clinton/Obama presidency."

"Exactly. Roger Ailes, the former CEO and co-founder of the network, told people it was better for Fox to have a Democrat in the White House than a Republican because Fox always got ignored by Republican administrations," said Peters. "He felt like the Bush administration, in particular, kind of pushed Fox to the side, we don't need to worry about you. It also kind of bored their audience. they weren't as interested because it wasn't adversarial television. To have a Democrat in the White House, that was good television, combative, and made them such a ratings powerhouse. Since 2022, they have never not been number one in the ratings. Now they are, in the most recent quarter, not just the biggest, or the most highly rated network in cable news but all of cable. Think about that for a minute."

See the video below or at the link here.



