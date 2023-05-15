Roger Ailes' widow takes shots at Rupert Murdoch: 'What a joke'

Roger Ailes' widow slammed Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch on her late husband's birthday Monday.
Elizabeth Ailes, whose husband resigned in July 2016 from the network he was instrumental in building over a sexual harassment scandal, accused Murdoch of destroying Fox News in her husband's absence.
"Happy Heavenly Birthday Roger Ailes," she tweeted. "It took you 20 years to build Fox News into the powerhouse that it was and only 6 years for the Murdochs to wreak havoc. Rupert thought he could do your job. What a joke. He has the checkbook but could never come close to your genius. RIP."
Ailes died in May 2017 at the age of 77 after spending more than 50 years working in television.
