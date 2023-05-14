Fox News host reminds Biden-obsessed GOPer how Ivanka and Jared made $640 million in office

Fox News host Arthel Neville asked Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) why Republicans were not investigating the millions of dollars Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made while Donald Trump was president.

Burchett and House Republicans have spent months looking into money paid to the Biden family while now-President Joe Biden was vice president. They claim that the Biden family was paid $10 million by foreign entities while he was vice president.

"When the Biden family went to mob school, I believe they fell asleep during the money laundering because it is very clear where the money is coming from, the communist Chinese and many of our enemies across this world," Burchett said on Sunday.

Neville wondered why the Trump family did not face the same scrutiny from Republicans.

"But I do want to mention this, that absolutely, according to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, on record, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made up to $640 million while her father was in office, and they were official advisers to the president," Neville noted. "If you would explain to our viewers why the Hunter Biden scenario is different."

Burchett insisted that the earnings of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner "were not hidden."

"That was business dealings that they were doing, and they are business people," Burchett replied, "whether it was, I think that that should be looked at as well."

"So if the problem is corruption and compromise," Neville pressed, "wouldn't any income of such of that substantial amount be problematic for our country while someone is in office and their family members are receiving those sorts of payments?"

"I think so," Burchett agreed. "There's there should be no stone left unturned. But apparently, this is one that they refuse to even look at."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.