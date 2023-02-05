Fox News host bizarrely blames 'treasonous' farmers after Chinese balloon incident
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested that "treasonous" farmers and real estate agents are selling land to China.

Just hours after the U.S. military disabled a possible Chinese spy balloon, Campos-Duffy floated her theory to retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton.

"That balloon went over our heartland, and we know that China is gobbling up farmland," the Fox News host opined. "They're trying to corner, in some ways, our food supply as well."

Newton agreed that he was "very concerned" about the situation.

"We now know that this is our geopolitical enemy; this is our economic enemy, the Chinese," Campos-Duffy added. "Whoever is working with the Chinese government to sell our farmland near our bases — I don't know if those are investment firms or real estate agents."

READ: Trump's wall is 'morphing'

"I don't know who is providing cover for the communist party in Chinese," she continued. "That's treasonous, and we ought to be treating people who do business with the Chinese in ways that damage our country and our national security; we ought to treat them as such."

Treason is punishable by the death penalty under U.S. law.

Watch the Fox News video below or at this link.

Media SmartNews Video