'This is a really dark time': Fox News hosts prepare for Trump's arrest

The hosts of Fox & Friends on Sunday prepared for the possible arrest of former President Donald Trump by griping about his prosecution.

"This is a really dark time," co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy announced, pointing to an interview with former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes. "And so she says, this is a dangerous time in America."

"And I think a lot of Americans are looking at this saying, there is no equal justice," the host added. "Donald Trump has not stopped facing political persecution since he, you know, won the election in 2016. And I think a lot of people feel the same way. And they wonder, what does this mean for me?"

Co-host Joey Jones falsely told his audience that Trump had only committed a crime if his hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels could be tied to the 2016 presidential campaign. In fact, Trump could face a misdemeanor for maintaining fraudulent business documents even if prosecutors fail to tie the payments to the campaign.

Co-host Will Cain argued that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had "sacrificed" Black lives so he could pursue Trump.

"How many Black lives have you sacrificed under a higher crime city with increased murder rates to devote a limited number of resources to the priority of pursuing a weak case against Donald Trump?" Cain asked. "How many Black lives was this political stunt worth?"

