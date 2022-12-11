Fox News segment compares 'Twitter files' to Bernie Madoff: 'How free of a country are we still?'

A Fox News segment on Sunday suggested that the United States is less free because Twitter enacted safety policies before and after the 2020 presidential election.

Over the weekend, author Michael Shellenberger released the fourth installment of the so-called Twitter files. The documents showed that Twitter Head of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth pressed then-CEO Jack Dorsey to put stricter rules on unsafe speech connected to conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

"It's always under the guise of safety," Fox News host Lisa Marie Boothe said. "The solution is just giving up your freedom."

Florida Republican congressman Brian Mast joined the show to comment on Twitter's actions.

Mast complained that Twitter was trying to "silence President Trump and others."

"I'd put them right up there with Bernie Madoff or FTX or Enron," he said. "They were fraudulent. And thank God Elon Musk came in."

"You were willing to lay down your life for this country," Boothe told Mast. "How free of a country are we still?"

"Everything is used to say, we can make you safer, but we have to erode this freedom and this freedom and this freedom," Mast replied. "But really, think about why the Constitution exists. It exists to protect we, the people, from the government. That's why it has to exist but it's being used to do the opposite."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.