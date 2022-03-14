Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall hospitalized after being injured while reporting from Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized after being injured while reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News reported on Monday that Hall was injured "while news gathering outside of Kyiv," Ukraine's capital city.

The network said that it did not have detailed information about the nature of Hall's injuries, although the network's teams on the ground in Ukraine are working to learn more.

READ MORE: Putin-loving conservatives' conspiracy theory on Ukrainian biolabs is 'dumber than you imagine': reporter

Hall in recent weeks has pushed back on some claims about the war in Ukraine that have been made by Fox News' opinion hosts.

Last week, for instance, Hall sharply contradicted host Greg Gutfeld, who said it seemed as though the American media was manipulating viewers to get a desired emotional response to the invasion.

"This is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response," he said. "This is absolutely what's happening... they are being absolutely flattened. And from all corners of this country, people are fleeing to safety... people are drinking water from puddles because the Russians aren't letting them get out!"

Watch Fox News' announcement of Hall's hospitalization below.


SmartNews Video