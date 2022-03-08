Fox News reporter pushes back when host Greg Gutfeld accuses media of ginning up 'emotional' Ukraine reaction
Fox News screengrab.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld got some pushback from correspondent Benjamin Hall on Tuesday when he accused the media of overhyping the war in Ukraine to generate an "emotional" reaction from viewers.

During a discussion about the war on "The Five," Gutfeld complained that the media was emotionally manipulating viewers to create a "narrative" about the war in Ukraine that he believed may not be true.

"I can't help but feel that this is like a lot of other stories that we've gone through in the digital age, in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit, for the news companies," he said. "So for a long time, we saw nothing but videos of police brutality and then over time we discovered the mundane reality that police were interacting with suspects in high-crime areas, and that led to certain kinds of problems."

Shortly afterward, Fox checked in with Hall, who was actually on the ground in Kyiv.

"This is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response," he said. "This is absolutely what's happening... they are being absolutely flattened. And from all corners of this country, people are fleeing to safety... people are drinking water from puddles because the Russians aren't letting them get out!"

Gutfeld's rant about the media ginning up emotional responses to Ukraine is striking given that it comes shortly after Gutfeld revealed that his own mother-in-law had successfully escaped Ukraine to flee the violence unleashed by the Russian military.

“Just to let everybody know my mother-in-law crossed into … Poland about half an hour ago, so she’s in a car on her way to Warsaw to see her daughter, Elena," the Fox News host told viewers recently.

