Fox News ripped on the Senate floor for letting anti-vax 'quacks' lie about COVID every night

Fox News continues to receive harsh criticism for anti-vaccine rhetoric by prime time hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) addressed the controversy on the floor of the United States Senate on Monday, reading directly from a New York Times article that detailed how the two Fox News hosts have relentlessly pushed for skepticism of vaccines, including claims that "that the vaccines could be dangerous; that people are justified in refusing them; and that public authorities have overstepped in their attempts to deliver them."
"There are two hosts of programs on Fox prime time that can only be characterized as Anti-vax quacks. I'm referring of course to Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham," Durbin said.
"They have been spreading, what I consider to be, irresponsible information about vaccines across America and about the effort of this nation to deal with them," he continued.
