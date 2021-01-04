Fox News cuts video feed as Trump supporter flashes white power sign at Georgia GOP rally

Fox News on Monday cut the video feed of an interview after a Trump supporter repeatedly flashed what appeared to be a white supremacist hand signal.

As correspondent Griff Jenkins' live report began, a group of Trump supporters chanted "stop the steal" ahead of President Donald Trump's Monday night rally in Dalton, Georgia.

As Jenkins was speaking to a man about the rally, a man positioned directly in front of the camera, who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, began flashing what has been called a white power hand sign.

After about a minute, Fox News cut the video feed and aired a live shot of the White House. The remainder of Jenkins' interview was aired only as audio.

Trump is expected to campaign in Georgia on Monday night on behalf of Republican Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Watch the video below from Fox News.