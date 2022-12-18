Trump-supporting head of 'Priests for Life' booted by Vatican over 'blasphemous communications'
Frank Pavone (Facebook)

According to a report from the New York Times, the head of "Priests for Life" has been both rebuked and ousted from the priesthood by the Vatican.

Frank Pavone, who was once a religious adviser to former president Donald Trump, was removed by the church in a letter sent by the Dicastery for the Clergy, a Vatican office.

According to the letter, "This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.”

According to the Catholic News Service, which first reported that Pavone was dismissed, "Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, wrote that the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy issued the decision on Nov. 9, adding that there was 'no possibility of appeal.'"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'It’ll be ugly as hell': Battle to oust RNC's Ronna McDaniel heating up

The Times added, "Mr. Pavone, a ubiquitous figure at anti-abortion rallies and fund-raisers, is prolific on social media. By his own account, his outspoken anti-abortion activism has won the support of some church leaders over the years but has also led to clashes with others."

In an interview right after Pavone heard the news, he told an interviewer, "I’ve been persecuted in the church for decades, decades. This is nothing new for me. They just don’t like the work I’m doing for these babies.”

You can read more here.

SmartNews